Ananya Panday's mini vacation with friends is all rainbows and unicorns

Ananya Panday has been having a good year. After making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which did decently at the box office. Now, after all the work, a girl needs to rest and relax!

After wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, Ananya set off for some leisure time in the coastal town of Alibag in Maharashtra. The actress shared a couple of stories on Instagram; take a look:

The beauty can be seen wearing a white beachy outfit and looks ready to get the good times rolling. Ananya also shared a few photos of her from the swimming pool in the resort where she appears to be staying.

The Bollywood newbie shared pictures of herself on Instagram where she was seen relaxing in a swimming pool on a Unicorn float. She captioned the photos as: "It's all rainbows and unicorns for me."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in director Maqbool Khan's romantic drama Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has been lauded for her style sense and her acting chops in her films so far.

