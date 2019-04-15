AndhaDhun China box office: The Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is a global success

bollywood

Sriram Raghavan's directorial venture Andhadhun is creating waves across the world! It is on its way to setting a new benchmark for Hindi films in China where it was released on April 3 under the title The Piano Player

The poster of AndhaDhun

Produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures, AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has earned more than a whopping Rs 200 crore in China's market in just 13 days and is running to packed houses. It is now in the top 10 list of all time non-Hollywood, non-Chinese films in this market.

Industry trade observers are of the view that this film may well cross the Rs 300 crore mark in this market in the coming days proving that strong content resonates with audiences cutting across language and cultural boundaries.

While its successful China run continues, the icing on the cake came when the film got a standing ovation as the opening film at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on in the presence of the leading lady Tabu, director Sriram Raghavan and producer Sanjay Routray.

Producer Sanjay Routray said, "This April has been especially exciting for all of us. On the one hand, our film, Andhadhun has raked in the 200 crore collection on the Chinese Box Office within 13 days of its release and still going strong; and on the other hand it received a standing ovation as the opening film at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on Thursday night. It was an honour to be at this screening along with Sriram and Tabu. We are overjoyed that his vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now."

Earlier talking about the film's successful China release, director Sriram Raghavan had said, "What can I say? We had no idea that our little experimental film would travel so much. Experimental mean no fun. The film I learn is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions on different screens. My whole team is super thrilled."

Last year, Andhadhun emerged as a runaway success on the Indian box office winning high critical acclaim. This genre-defining, gripping thriller with unpredictable twists and turns blew everyone's mind and ran for more than 75 days in Indian theatres after its release. Andhadhun has also been winning top honours at different award shows.

