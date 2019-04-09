Sriram Raghavan's thriller Andhadhun is set to reach the Rs 100 Cr

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's act as visually impaired pianist draws a surprisingly large number of viewers in China; John Abraham's RAW earns Rs 22 crore on home turf over three days

Sriram Raghavan's thriller Andhadhun is set to reach the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office in China since its release on April 3, the makers announced. The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder mystery, which sees a pianist -who may or may not be blind - at its helm.



The film, released in China as The Piano Player, earned Rs 95.38 crore ($13.72 million), making it a winner when compared to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($11 million). China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016), Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016) and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium (2017), performing well on international turf.

Meanwhile, John Abraham's latest film, Romeo Akbar Walter, which is inspired by a true story, earned an average Rs 22.70 crore over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figure on his Twitter handle. "#RomeoAkbarWalter Fri 6 cr, Sat 7.70 cr, Sun 9 cr. Total: Rs 22.70 cr. India biz. #RAW (sic)," he wrote.

The film did not have an impressive start at the box office. According to Adarsh, it minted Rs 6 crore on its opening day, only to up its collection to Rs 7.70 crore on day two (Saturday) and Rs 9 crore on Sunday. RAW trails the opening day total of the actor's previous film, Satyameva Jayate, which raked in Rs 20 crore on day one itself.

