AndhaDhun co-stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana don't see eye to eye

In keeping with their on-screen rivalry, Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana won't promote AndhaDhun together

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun

Director Sriram Raghavan knows all too well that the appeal of a thriller lies in its plotline. While the trailer of AndhaDhun has intrigued the audience, the director, along with lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has apparently decided to opt for minimal promotions to retain an air of mystery around the film. Not just that, we hear, Khurrana and Tabu, who play rivals in the movie, have been issued a diktat to stay true to their on-screen equation and not promote the film together.

A production source reveals, "Usually, Ayushmann goes all out to promote a film. But Sriram felt that a restrained style of promotion would increase the audience's curiosity around the murder mystery. He doesn't want the stars to unintentionally let out a hint about the plot. So, the duo decided to go easy on publicity. Also, since Ayushmann is pitted against Tabu in the film, Sriram doesn't want them to be seen together at publicity events. He feels it decreases the impact of their on-screen rivalry. So, they have been asked to make appearances at separate promotional events."

