Naina Da Kya Kasoor from AndhaDhun concur the notion that Love is Blind

Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, this romantic song comes at an interesting point in the film which portrays the start of something new between the lead pair

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte

With Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Ayushmann unveils the romantic side of his mysterious character in AndhaDhun. After the queer title track of the movie, this sweet romantic track from AndhaDhun second the thought that love can be blind. Naina Da Kya Kasoor portrays the sizzling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Ayushmann took to Twitter to give a sneek peek of Naina De Kya Kasoor to the netizens before its release. Ayushmann said, "Pyaar andha hota hai par naino-naino mein hi toh pyaar hota hai. #NainaDaKyaKasoor out today!"

On talking about this sizzling romantic song from AndhaDhun, music composer Amit Trivedi said, "Naina Da Kya Kasoor is a fun song. It's been a while that I have sung a really light-hearted track for a film's album. Ayushmann's character, Akash is a blind pianist who plays in a café and had to use a lot of piano elements in the song. I have enjoyed the process of making music for the album."

This will be the first time that Ayushmann will mark his first association with ace director Sriram Raghavan.

AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a blind piano artist showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

