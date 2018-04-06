Andhra Pradesh: Elderly man tries to commit suicide after being thrashed by mob

Rao went into depression and later attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide



Unable to bear the humiliation, an elderly man tried to commit suicide after he was tied to a tree and thrashed by his villagers in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari. The 55-year-old Sanjeeva Rao was thrashed after allegations that his son had misbehaved with a married woman.'

Rao went into depression and later attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. In a critical condition, he was sent to Jangareddy Gudem hospital. According to police, Rao's son allegedly molested a married woman and ran away from the village. As a result, a mob caught hold of his father and punished him. A case has been registered in this regard.

