Andy Murray wins virtual title after internet glitch

British tennis ace Andy Murray won the Virtual Madrid Open title on Thursday after a semi-final walkover, when opponent Diego Schwartzmann, logging in from Argentina, suffered a connection glitch.

Andy beat Belgium's David Goffin in the final, but the drama of the online tournament was in the semis. Diego kept winning points even though Andy was hitting winners.

Andy exclaimed: "This is madness," following which Diego withdrew. "I don't deserve to be in the final you play the final," Diego told Andy. "Due to technical problems with @dieschwartzman's connection that prevented him from competing normally in his semi-final match, the players have agreed that @andy_murray should progress to the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro final," the organisers tweeted. Later, Andy said he would donate a part of his prize money to UK's National Health Services (NHS): "I'll be donating half of the USD 45,000 prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis players relief fund."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news