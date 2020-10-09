Andy Murray's children help him get over his defeats

British tennis ace Andy Murray has revealed that his kids help him soak in the disappointment whenever he loses. Murray, 33, and wife Kim, 32, welcomed their third child, son Teddy in November last year, and have daughters Sophia, four, and Edie, two.

"Before I had kids, tennis was the only thing that I really focused on, so winning or losing was dictating my mood to a certain extent, which is not the best way to live life," said Andy in an interview with British daily, The Times.

"After having kids, if you lose a match, there’s something else to focus on. I’m not as down about losses now, and don’t get as excited, about winning as I did when I was younger," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news