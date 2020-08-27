Andy Murray's wife Kim wants to undergo hair transplant

Scot tennis ace Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim wants him to undergo hair transplant, but he is not keen on the procedure.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, it's not only wife Kim, but also comedian Jimmy Carr who feels the former World No. 1's hair is disappearing.

Andy and Jimmy recently appeared on the show, A League Of Their Own, where the tennis star teased the latter about his look.

"My wife [Kim] has been telling me to have one of them for a couple of years but I'm not if it turns out like that," said Andy, a two-time Olympic champion. Andy and Kim have three kids — Sophia, four, Edie, two and Teddy, 10 months.

