Anees Bazmee shares a picture with Ajay Devgn; says 'he puts a smile on my face'

Wife Kajol finds husband Ajay Devgn dauntingly serious. But for Anees Bazmee, Devgn spells fun. The actor always manages to put a smile on his face whenever they meet. The filmmaker posted a photograph of himself with Devgn, who dropped in on the set of Pagalpanti at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Bazmee wrote, "We might not meet everyday but we always connect from where we left the last time. He still manages to get a smile on my face when he drops by (sic)."

He posted one more photo, which has John Abraham in the frame. Bazmee wrote, "Just got my hands on this one and could not stop myself from posting this... with my first hero @ajaydevgn and my current hero @thejohnabraham on the sets of #Pagalpanti!":

We can safely assume that Devgn also played a prank on the set — he is known to be the biggest of them all. One more reason for Bazmee to cackle.

Bazmee and Ajay have together worked in films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Deewangee", and "Hulchul".

"Pagalpanti" features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22.

