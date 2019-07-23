Singham clocks eight years; Ajay Devgn takes a walk down memory lane

bollywood

In order to celebrate the day, Ajay Devgn shared his still from the film as a cop and recollected a few memories related to the power-packed action involved in filming the flick.

"22nd July. #8years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character #BajiraoSingham. It's the love of the audience #Singham still roars this loud. @itsrohitshetty and Team!," he shared on Instagram.

The film, a remake of the Tamil film Singam starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty revolved around an honest and valiant cop in Goa. Rakesh Kadam (Sudhanshu Pandey), commits suicide due to false accusations of corruption filed by Jaikant Shikre (Prakash Raj), the antagonist, a don and politician in Goa running various rackets like kidnapping, extortion and smuggling.

The story follows how Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), an honest police inspector, takes charge of the suicide case and confronts fellow officers for not abiding by their duties and being dishonest and unfaithful to their profession by protecting the antagonist. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sonali Kulkarni and Murli Sharma in important roles. The film did extremely well at the box office and managed to rake in Rs 150 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay who was last seen in De De Pyaar De will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride of India where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI