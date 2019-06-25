Search

Filming begins for Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India

Published: Jun 25, 2019, 11:50 IST | mid-day online desk

Sanjay Dutt and Bhuj: The Pride Of India team/picture courtesy: Taran Adarsh

Bhuj: The Pride of India makers are all buckled up to recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war as they began shooting for the film on Tuesday. Undergoing the direction of Abhishek Dudhaiya, the forthcoming movie is being shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Announcing the news on Instagram, film critic and trade analyst shared a picture of the team including Sanjay Dutt, choreographer Ganesh Acharya with director Abhishek.

The film stars Ajay Devgn as the lead who will be seen essaying the role Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. Accompanied by 50 air force and 60 defence security personnel, he reconstructed the IAF airstrip at Bhuj.

The team convinced around 300 women from a nearby village to help them rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely. Bringing back this heroic tale to life, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra who will play the 'femme fatale' Heena Rehman.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha will portray social worker Sunderben Jetha Madhaparya, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as civilian Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, Rana Daggubati playing Madras regiment lieutenant colonel and Ammy Virk as a fighter pilot.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit the theatres next year on August 14.

