Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India to be shot in Ramoji Rao studio

Chronicling how 300 women rebuilt Bhuj runway following 1971 Indo-Pak war, makers of Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India set up Gujarat city at Ramoji Rao studio

Taking a leaf out of one of the most fascinating chapters of India's history, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The pride Of India has already attracted the attention of cinephiles. mid- day has it that the makers are set to recreate the gujarat city in Hyderabad's ramoji rao Studios for a shooting leg that kicks off as early as next week.

A production member says, "A huge set which includes a replica of the Madhapar village, has been erected at Ramoji Rao. Building it was a costly affair, it was done over a period of one month. The makers had to recreate the '70s as the story is set in 1971. The security has been beefed up to ensure that pictures of the set are not leaked."

While the team had contemplated filming a major chunk in Bhuj, the source says the idea was immediately shelved. "They realised that even if they could procure the necessary permissions, [there would be a] security concern as the village is near the India-Pakistan border. But, there will be some portions that will be shot at actual locations."

The historical drama sheds light on how 300 women from the Madhapar village came together to repair the only runway in Bhuj that was destroyed during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Set to take place in instalments given that the unit has the liberty of time before its August 2020 release date, the shoot, we're told, is expected to run for two months." It will, in most likelihood, start with Sonakshi, who plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker who convinced the women to build the runway. She will be joined by Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the Indian Army during the war." Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati will join the shoot later.

