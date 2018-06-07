Angad Bedi: Diljit Dosanjh is like brother to me

Angad Bedi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Soorma along with Diljit Dosanjh, says the Punjabi star is like a brother to him



Actor Angad Bedi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Soorma" along with Diljit Dosanjh, says the Punjabi star is like a brother to him. "Diljit Dosanjh is like a brother to me. We stay in touch almost everyday... We bond over a lot of things. I am a big fan of his music... He's a big star overseas. We speak the same language. He comes from Ludhiana and my roots are from Amritsar. We care for one another," Angad told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

In "Soorma", a sports biopic, Angad will be essaying former hockey player and mentor Bikramjit Singh to Diljit's character Sandeep Singh. The actor, who recently tied the knot with actress Neha Dhupia, says he was specially trained by both Bikramjit Singh and Sandeep Singh.

"Bikramjit in the film is an explosive hockey player. I had to gain a lot of muscle weight. I had to add core fit... I had to learn how he dribbles the ball and how he keeps the hockey and ball close to each other," he said.

"Yes, there was a lot of physical demands to the role at the same time I have played intense characters in my film but this one is much more loved and emotional character," he added. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Shaad Ali.

