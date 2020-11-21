Angad Bedi: Experienced failure way more than success

Actor Angad Bedi who recently appeared in the web series Mum Bhai, says he shares a very special bond with the city Mumbai just like Bhaskar Shetty, his character in the show.

"It is quite interesting to draw a similarity between my journey as an actor in Mumbai and that of police officer Bhaskar Shetty who comes from a small town and became the most successful encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police force if the nineties. I share a special bond with the city of Mumbai. I have experienced failure way more in the beginning than the success that I am enjoying now. Perhaps that is one of the reasons I value hard-earned success! I do not elaborately talk about a hard time but yes, I went through more than 700 rejections in auditions and stood in queues like all struggling actors do, coming from a different city," he told IANS.

"I am also one of them who did not give up. Whenever there was an emotional breakdown, my family, my childhood friends and also friends I made in Mumbai held my hand. That is why I did not get into the destructive path that many youngsters do. Every rejection, every criticism made me stronger, these were my classes for character building. I became the man I am today -- confident, secure, dedicated to my profession as well as towards my family," he continued.

"Mumbai has shown me the hardest time as well as offered me success. I found my love, my wife and together we created the family we are. Yes, it is a city of dreams and dreamers. You are an achiever if you are ready to face a hard time!" added the actor.

The 12-episode web series "Mum Bhai" is directed by Akshay Choubey and it also features Sandeepa Dhar, Sikander Kher, Sunny Hinduja, Vishwas Kini, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy, Priyank Sharma.

"I think the character of Bhaskar Shetty is very relatable and engaging because it is a zero to hero story. It has drama, action and that is why though we have seen so many cop drama action films and shows before, this is a story worth telling," said the actor.

"The character of Shetty has a transformation that happens after he has success and gains power through hard work. In a conversation, he says he wants to look good and he wants his pictures to come in newspapers. His ambition is to become so successful so that one day a biopic will be made on his life! That is childish but humane. That is how real Bhaskar Shetty is!" he added about his role in in the series that streams on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

