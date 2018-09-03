Angad Bedi: My character in The Zoya Factor is a mix of Virat and Yuvi

bollywood

Angad Bedi on how the cricketers serve as references for his role in The Zoya Factor

Angad Bedi, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh

Before daddy duties come calling, Angad Bedi intends to wrap up The Zoya Factor, a project close to his heart. He is set to kick off the shoot of the romance comedy, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam K Ahuja, later this week.

One would assume playing a cricketer will be a cakewalk for Bedi, considering his father Bishan Singh Bedi has been one of the brightest stars of the sport. He says it's not the cricketing skills but his "gregarious character" that will need work. "My character Robin has the bad boy charm. It's demanding to play a guy who is the object of adulation. I have not ventured into a gregarious character like this before," says Bedi, who is toiling away at the gym to achieve a lean look. "I have to look ripped, so I am already working on that."

While the Abhishek Sharma-directed film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's popular novel by the same name, the actor says his part has been specially developed for the screen. Ask him if his role is modelled on any particular cricketer, and he says, "I am not sure parallels can be drawn, and it's best we don't put names to who plays what. If one has to understand my character sketch, it would be a mix of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli. Dulquer's would probably be along the lines of MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. But it is up to us to bring our own interpretation to the roles."

