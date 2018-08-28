Angad Bedi wishing wife Neha Dhupia is truly adorable

bollywood

Neha Dhupia turned a year older and her husband Angad Bedi couldn't stop being all mushy on social media to wish his wife.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia turned 38. Husband Angad Bedi celebrated her big day over lunch and cake-cutting at a Bandra restaurant. Ever since she took to social media to announce that she is pregnant, Neha has been flaunting her baby bump. Now, the actress has ditched loose-flowing garments. Neha wore a short black number to her birthday celebration.

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo of himself and the birthday girl, writing, "Happy birthday my world @nehadhupia Mrs DhupiaBedi #happybirthday."

Take a look at the images of their outing!

Earlier this week, the much-in-love couple announced their first pregnancy, and people couldn't stop congratulating the duo. They also shared a bunch of pictures where the to-be mom can be seen flaunting her baby bump alongside Angad.

Neha and Angad recently walked down the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 for designer Payal Singh. The duo tied the knot on May 10 in a private ceremony.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Reveals Angad Bedi's Reaction Towards Her Pregnancy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI