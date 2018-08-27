Neha Dhupia reveals Angad Bedi's reaction towards her pregnancy

bollywood

Neha Dhupia recently confirmed her pregnancy with husband Angad Bedi on Instagram, after much speculation

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/angadbedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied the knot on May 10, 2018, are expecting their first child. The baby is reportedly due in November 2018. After months of speculations about her pregnancy, the actress confirmed that she is entering motherhood with an adorable post on Instagram. She shared an adorable and quirky photoshoot with husband Angad Bedi and wrote, "Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs [sic]."

Two days after making it official, parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi walked the ramp for a prominent designer at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The actress flaunted her baby bump while walking the ramp, with hubby Angad's entire attention on his wife.

At the fashion event, when Bombay Times asked Neha Dhupia about Angad Bedi's reaction after learning that they are expecting a child, Neha said, "This is a very tough one but yes, his reaction was really amazing. Even before we are there, I can say for sure that he will be a rock-solid father, the way he is a rock-solid husband. In every aspect, he is respectful and has a great set of values. I have only seen him around our nieces and nephews, and he is absolutely wonderful with them. I cannot wait to see him change diapers… I will put up a video of that."

The actress also celebrates her birthday on August 27. Angad wished her in the most adorable manner and wrote, "Happy birthday my world @nehadhupia mrs DhupiaBedi #happybirthday [sic]."

