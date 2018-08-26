Neha Dhupia was 'frowned upon' for not going public about pregnancy

bollywood

A day after Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced the news on social media, the couple walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 edition in Mumbai on Saturday

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her first child with actor husband Angad Bedi, says she was frowned upon for not going public about her pregnancy.

A day after Neha and Angad announced the news on social media, the couple walked the ramp at designer Payal Singhal and Lakme Salon's show 'The Showstopping Bride' at the Lakme Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 edition here on Saturday.

This is not the first time a pregnant actress did catwalk. Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had famously flaunted her blooming baby bump at a fashion show.

Asked how does she see women not shying away from flaunting the bump or working during pregnancy, Neha told IANS here: "That is amazing. I read an article about a woman who was eight months pregnant and was shooting 'Black Panther' and one more... Gal Gadot came back for a patchwork of her films... So I have also continuously been working, and did not go public about my situation, and I was frowned upon on 'Why is she wearing loose clothes or why is she putting on weight?'"

Neha, 37, says she wasn't concerned about the comments.

"For me, it doesn't matter what other people think of you as long as you are healthy and being respectful to your personal and professional life and striking that balance. And you should. I know that no one can do it better than a woman," she added.

Walking the ramp this time was a memorable experience for Neha, a former beauty queen.

"It has been amazing to be on the ramp looking and feeling like this... A lot of people take a break and won't come to work, but that's not true," she added.

Neha married Angad in a hush-hush ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on May 10. She says her husband was "is rock solid and funny".

"We have so much to talk about. He is going to become a father soon and we are very excited about it... I like his relaxed attitude and which is the right kind because neither he is laidback nor does he take life too seriously."

