Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy with quirky photoshoot

bollywood

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy with husband Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehadhupia

After months of speculations and denying the news of her pregnancy, actress Neha Dhupia has finally announced her pregnancy through an adorable photoshoot with husband Angad Bedi. In the photos, both Neha and Angad look extremely excited as they pose together. Seemingly, the actress is in her third trimester stage of pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Here's to new beginnings ... #3ofUs .... #satnamwaheguru [sic]."

Talking about Neha's pregnancy two months ago, when Angad was asked about it, he refuted the news saying that there was no truth to it and that when it happens, they will tell the world. Off late, Neha was mostly spotted wearing ill-fitting clothes, which let everyone speculate more.

In the same manner, the couple surprised their followers about their marriage, the actress took to her Instagram account to confirm the news. The newlywed couple were married in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by close family and friends in a Gurudwara in South Delhi. She shared a photo of hers with Angad from the wedding 'mandap' and had written, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi (sic)."

She had also released a statement that read, "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other. It has been a beautiful journey knowing each other and after formalizing the wedding earlier this year, today, we exchanged our vows in a beautifully simple, private and intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. We look forward to celebrating and sharing this special moment with our friends and colleagues in Mumbai in the next couple of weeks. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Your blessings have truly made this day so much more special."

