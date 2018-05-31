Angad Bedi's reply on Neha Dhupia's pregnancy rumours

Angad Bedi has finally addressed the media about the rumours of his wife Neha Dhupia being pregnant



Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi has scotched rumours that wife Neha Dhupia is in the family way. Neha surprised her fans and friends from the industry with the news of her hush-hush wedding on May 10 with actor and "best friend" Angad. Ever since their sudden wedding, rumours have been flying thick and fast about the reason behind it. Of late, Neha has been spotted in loose and flowy wear, which has added to the buzz.

There has been speculation that Neha Dhupia's pregnancy hastened the decision. Though, Neha's father had already clarified the rumour saying there was no truth in the gossip and people will keep talking about things to spread rumors as per their wish, fans however, seemed weren't content with the clarification. May be they were waiting to hear it from the horses mouth?

But, finally Angad Bedi addressed the media about the rumours of his wife being pregnant. At a recent event, Angad said that there was no truth to it and that when it happens, they will tell the world. Well, we hope this calms down the gossip mongers, atleast now!

