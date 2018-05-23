Did you know Neha Dhupia had turned down Angad Bedi's marriage proposal?

Angad Bedi had proposed marriage to Neha Dhupia four years ago, but the latter refused, and now they are a happily married couple



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

While the nation was still in a hangover of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding, it was filmmaker Karan Johar, who shocked everyone with the huge surprise. He announced the marriage of his close friend Neha Dhupia to Angad Bedi. Johar shared a photo of the couple dressed in their traditional avatar amidst wedding rituals. The photo left everyone startled because Neha Dhupia succeeded in keeping her wedding affair a hushed affair.

Post tying the knot, both, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi interacted with Bombay Times and spoke about their decision to tie the know, and what all did it take to finally take the plunge. Well, one interesting thing is that Angad had proposed marriage to Neha four years ago, and the diva had declined the offer.

Their entire friend circle was aware of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's one-sided love for the sassy host. "Our friends knew that Angad had feelings for me, but it was one-sided, till I came around. He had proposed marriage to me four years ago, but I turned down his proposal at that time because I was in a relationship. He came back four years later and said that I had wasted four years of his life. He said, 'I don't want to be just in a relationship with you. Either you are my wife or nothing'. I always believe in one thing — the right time and place. In the past four years, I have seen a huge change in him. He has matured a lot. In the end, everything else goes flying out of the window and friendship is all that matters. I can promise you that we aren't going be a couple who will post a lot about ourselves on social media," told Neha.

Now that they are an item together, when Angad Bedi was asked if he's insecure of Neha being more successful than her or will it overshadow his personality, he asserted, "I am not insecure about her being more successful than me. She has been in the industry way longer. She is an actor with a phenomenal body of work. She is multifaceted and has managed to do all of this because she has been at it for a long time and has worked hard to be where she is today. I have been in the industry for six years and I have done six films. I don't think I am as multifaceted as Neha. I think I have done good work so far and I am still chasing things, which I know I can do well. I am still trying to win over the audience."

For the uninitiated, Neha and Angad have been friends for several years now, and the latter had a crush on the former while she was preparing for the Miss Beauty pageant. "When I used to play Under-19 cricket in Delhi, during a gym session, I spotted this girl in really tiny shorts. I was impressed with her running technique. I figured out that her name was Neha Dhupia and that she was preparing for the Miss India pageant. Then, many years later, we met in Mumbai and became friends. I was interested in her, but she said that she wanted to be just friends. We have both been in relationships with other people and there has never been a facade. When it comes to spending the rest of your life with someone, you should do it with a friend. It doesn't matter if that person is illiterate, educated or earns '10 or '10 crore. Eventually, these things don't matter," revealed Bedi.

