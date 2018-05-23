Post marriage, Neha Dhupia all tied up with work

Neha Dhupia has been super busy after her marriage on May 10



Neha Dhupia

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia was in New Delhi for an endorsement event. She managed to spend time with her in-laws as well. The Bedi household has two Nehas since Angad Bedi's sister is also called Neha. The actor has been super busy after her marriage on May 10. She has been shooting at Yash Raj Studios for the Kajol-starrer Eela ever since her return from New York.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married a day after Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, announced theirs through social media. It was an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi did not exactly get married spur-of-the-moment as it is made out to be. A week before the wedding, Neha was spotted at Anita Dongre's store in Bandra. She wore the designer's creation during the wedding ceremony, so it's obvious that the wedding plans were on. But then, no shaadi is complete without some drama. The Anand Karaj ceremony was held at a Vasant Vihar Gurudwara, New Delhi on May 10.

Former cricketer Angad Bedi's friends from the field, Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra, apart from actor Gaurav Kapoor and photographer Prasad Naik showed up for the ceremonies - starting with the mehendi rituals on Wednesday evening - at a half-day notice.

