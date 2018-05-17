Mystery behind Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's wedding ring revealed

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's mysterious wedding came as a surprise to everyone and became the talk of the town. Well, there is another mystery attached to it, their wedding ring



Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Angad Bedi, tied the knot with best friend Neha Dhupia in Delhi on May 10th, and while their secret wedding came to be a shocking yet sweet surprise to all, fans and industry folks inundated the couple with good wishes.

Currently, Angad and Neha are enjoying marital bliss and were recently spotted at the airport after they returned from the United States, where they had reportedly gone for their honeymoon. And even after a week, stories about them are doing the rounds. However, the latest news about the couple that is getting a lot of attention from fans, is the tale behind their respective wedding rings.

Not many know the story of Neha Dhupia and Angad's wedding ring. A source close to the couple reveals that the ring has been passed from generations.

"This is a family legacy that is now passed on to Neha and Angad Bedi. His parents have been married for the past 40 years and now they want to see the happiness and togetherness forever for the newly-weds. The ring signifies those sentiments," added the source in a statement.

On the work front, Neha was last seen on the big screen in Tumhari Sulu, and the actress is also seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies Xtreme. As for Angad, the actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and will be next seen in Soorma.

