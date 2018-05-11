Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia wedding: Here's what transpired at the intimate ceremony

Invitees spill the beans on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's nuptials on Thursday



Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot at a Delhi Gurudwara yesterday

Still feasting on the heart-warming images spilling out from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's recently concluded wedding, netizens did not expect to find themselves waking up to news of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's nuptials yesterday. The lovebirds took everyone by surprise by announcing their marriage by sharing pictures from their Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Vasant Vihar Gurudwara.

A source, who attended the wedding told mid-day, "It was a quiet ceremony because that's how they wanted it to be. It was an intimate affair, with only friends and family in attendance. They wanted to break the news to the world, so even we refrained from posting photos online."



Neha Dhupia at the mehendi ceremony earlier

The former cricketer's friends from the field, Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra, apart from actor Gaurav Kapoor and photographer Prasad Naik showed up for the ceremonies - starting with the mehendi rituals on Wednesday evening - at a half-day notice. Neha Dhupia wore a blush chanderi embroidered lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. Apt for a daytime ceremony, the lehenga had exquisite zardosi and resham work. Dhupia teamed it with a kundan choker and matching earrings from Dongre's jewellery collection.

Another friend of the couple adds, "They are planning a Mumbai reception. They will host a party to make up for not having invited us to the wedding. But, they are in most likelihood, leaving for the US tonight for a charity event, and will be back next week."

In a joint statement, the couple announced, "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other."

