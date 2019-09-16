Angad Bedi: We sourced outfits from Karan Johar's wardrobe

After Inside Edge, Angad Bedi will be seen playing a cricketer once again in Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor. To stay true to his flamboyant character, Bedi's stylist Abhilasha Devnani had to design looks that were high on the style quotient. Thankfully, they didn't have to look too far for inspiration. Turns out, Karan Johar played the perfect style guru and threw open his wardrobe for Bedi.

A source says, "When he learnt from the film's producer and his long-time friend Pooja Shetty that Angad's character was to be styled as a fashion-forward sports star, KJo graciously offered his outfits to him. Karan has an enviable collection of high-end brand outfits and he was more than happy to have Angad sport them on screen. So in the scenes where Angad is off the field, he will be seen wearing the filmmaker's clothes, including jumpers from Gucci, Balenciaga and other brands."



Angad Bedi

Confirming the news, Bedi adds, "We sourced every kind of attire — from athleisure to semi-formal — from his collection. I will sport a mix of designer wear from Valentino, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Calvin Klein."

