Angadia who transported money to Dawood gang held in Mumbai

Harish Gyanchandani had transported Rs 3 lakh to Ramdas Rahane, the aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, held last week

Harish Gyanchandani

The Mumbai police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Thursday arrested an angadia — hawala operator — who allegedly works for D-company, and had transported Rs 3 lakh to Ramdas Rahane, the aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who was arrested last week. The arrested accused has been identified as Harish Gyanchandani, 41, who stays in Kalyan and has an office in Bhuleshwar. According to DCP Crime, Dilip Sawant, Gyanchandani had helped Dawood's brother Anees transport his R3 lakh from Pakistan to Rahane.

Once the investigators confirmed his link to Dawood, they immediately arrested Gyanchandani. Police also found R93 lakh cash in his office. On Thursday police produced Gyanchandani in court where he was remanded in police custody till July 2. Police also suspect that he had been working for Anees Ibrahim for a while.

Investigations revealed that the money which was handed to Rahane, had come from Pakistan via Dubai. Police said Gyanchandani received a call from a D-gang member in Dubai, who instructed him to hand over the cash to Rahane. The Dubai-based man told Gyanchandani that Rahane had been assigned some work by the company, for which he was supposed to receive the money.

According to Crime Branch officials, the accused used to deal with at least R3 to 4-cr on a daily basis. The cops are now investigating how much money Anees has transferred to Rahane or others through Gyanchandani.

Rs 3lakh

The amount Gyanchandani allegedly helped Anees transport from Pakistan to Rahane

