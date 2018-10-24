Angelina Jolie seeks support for Venezuelan refugees

international

UNHCR Special Envoy, US actress Angelina Jolie (R) speaks next to Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, during a press conference, at the Government Palace in Lima. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says the exodus of millions of Venezuelans from their country has led to a "shocking" migrant crisis in South America that was "predictable and preventable."

Jolie is ending a three-day visit to Peru a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency. During her visit Jolie met Venezuelan refugees who live at a shelter in the capital city and also went to a border crossing in the north of the country.

On Tuesday, Jolie met with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra to discuss potential solutions to the migrant crisis and ways of securing international support. More than 1.9 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 and some 400,000 have moved to Peru. The UNHCR has described it as the largest population movement in Latin America's recent history.

