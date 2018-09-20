Angelina Jolie to star in thriller The Kept

hollywood

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been cast as the lead in new revenge thriller The Kept. The film is the big screen adaptation of James Scott's 2015 novel of the same name, reported Variety. The story is set in the winter of 1897, where a trio of killers descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York.

Midwife Elspeth Howell (Jolie) returns home to the carnage: her husband, and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding in the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley.

Twelve-year-old Caleb must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible. The 43-year-old Oscar winner will also produce the project alongside Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas. Jolie will also be seen in "Maleficent" sequel and "Come Away", opposite David Oyelowo.

