Anger brews in Amritsar after train tragedy

Indian relatives carry the dead body of Rammilan, who was killed when a train ploughed into a crowd of revellers, during a cremation ceremony at a cremation ground in Amritsar on October 20, 2018. Angry relatives staged a protest on October 20 on the tracks where a speeding train ploughed into crowds watching fireworks, killing about 60 people in the latest disaster to bedevil India's railway network. Pic/AFP

Amritsar: Angry residents blocked traffic around the Joda Phatak area in Amritsar on Sunday to protest against the apathy of the Punjab government and the railways towards the families of 59 people who lost their lives when a speeding train crushed them as they were watching Dusshera celebrations.

"The government has not bothered for us who have lost family members. The government should give us a job as our bread-winner has been killed in the incident," the mother of one of the victims said.

Family members of the train tragedy victims said that Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur, who was the chief guest at the Dusshera function on Friday evening, had not even bothered to meet them despite their loss.

"These people (political leaders) only come for functions or to beg for votes. No one has come to be with us in our hour of need and grief," Pradeep Sharma, an area resident said.

In the 59 deaths, entire families and loved ones perished in just 10 seconds as the speeding DMU crushed them as they were watching the Ravan effigy go up in smoke.

The Punjab government on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into the train tragedy. The railways said it was not responsible for the tragedy.

