Anger over auction in Nelson Mandela's cell

The preservation of our heritage is non negotiable." Event organisers of the CEO SleepOut had advertised the auction of the 8-foot by 7-foot concrete cell to mark the centenary of Mandela's birthday on July 18

Nelson Mandela. Pic/Getty Images

A plan to auction a night in Nelson Mandela's prison cell was condemned on Thursday by site officials who said they had no knowledge of the proposed charity "sleepover". The annual CEO Sleepout initiative had said it was raising funds by auctioning a night in the cell on Robben Island, where Mandela spent much of his 27-year incarceration.

The online auction had already attracted supposed bids of up to $300,000, but the plan attracted immediately criticism. "As Robben Island museum, we strongly condemn this auction. We are saddened that Nelson Mandela's legacy is being exploited in this way," spokeswoman for Robben Island Museum Morongoa Ramaboa told AFP.

"As a world heritage site, we would under no circumstances consider auctioning Madiba's cell. The preservation of our heritage is non negotiable." Event organisers of the CEO SleepOut had advertised the auction of the 8-foot by 7-foot concrete cell to mark the centenary of Mandela's birthday on July 18.

USD 300k

Amount at which the cell was auctioned for a night

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever