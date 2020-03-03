Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan on his cancer battle: If I get to live, I want to live for my wife

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Ever since Irrfan has been diagnosed with this illness, his family, friends and industry peers have respected the privacy and refrained from talking about his health. The actor has now opened up about his battle against cancer in a recent interview.

Irrfan told Mumbai Mirror, "It's been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time."

Irrfan also spoke about the constant support he received from his wife Sutapa Sikdar and children Babil Khan and Ayan Khan and how he made the best of the time by spending it with his sons. The actor further added, "And the best part is that I have had all the time literally to see them evolve. A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn't a teenager anymore. What to say about Sutapa (wife) She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

On the work front, the Karwaan actor will be making his much-awaited comeback with the sequel of his 2017-hit film Hindi Medium. Titled Angrezi Medium, the story follows the heartwarming story of a girl (Radhika Madan) who wants to study in London and how her father does everything in his power to make her dream come true. Irrfan plays Radhika's father in the film.

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kiku Sharda. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is all set to release on March 13, 2020.

