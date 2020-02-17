Search

Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena, and RoohiAfzana, all get a new release date

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 16:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium, and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena and RoohiAfzana get new release dates!

Picture Courtesy: YouTube, Official Twitter Account/Karan Johar, and Maddock Films
For all those who were excited to see Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium in the cinemas on March 20, there's some fantastic news as this comedy will now arrive a week earlier. It's now all set to release in the cinemas on March 13.

Taking to their Twitter account, Maddock Films gave this heartening news to all of us and we are really happy!

Take a look right here:

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, which was slated to release on March 13, unfortunately, has been pushed to April 24. Taking to his Twitter account, Karan Johar, the producer, announced the new date:

Also, he posted a picture with producer Dinesh Vijan and showed what true friendship in Bollywood means. This picture is proof of how real friendships can exist in Bollywood:

And coming to RoohiAfzana, also starring Janhvi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, will clash with Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's Indoo Ki Jawaani on June 5. Have a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Which film are you most excited about?

