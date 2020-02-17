Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena, and RoohiAfzana, all get a new release date

For all those who were excited to see Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium in the cinemas on March 20, there's some fantastic news as this comedy will now arrive a week earlier. It's now all set to release in the cinemas on March 13.

Taking to their Twitter account, Maddock Films gave this heartening news to all of us and we are really happy!

Take a look right here:

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, which was slated to release on March 13, unfortunately, has been pushed to April 24. Taking to his Twitter account, Karan Johar, the producer, announced the new date:

Also, he posted a picture with producer Dinesh Vijan and showed what true friendship in Bollywood means. This picture is proof of how real friendships can exist in Bollywood:

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

And coming to RoohiAfzana, also starring Janhvi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, will clash with Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's Indoo Ki Jawaani on June 5. Have a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

New release date... #RoohiAfzana - starring #RajkummarRao, #JanhviKapoor and #VarunSharma - to release on 5 June 2020... Directed by Hardik Mehta... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... Jio Studios presentation. pic.twitter.com/I3RVCwPFxB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Which film are you most excited about?

