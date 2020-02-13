Angrezi Medium: How Radhika Madan is proving to be a fine actor

The gorgeous actress Radhika Madan always manages to arrest everyone's attention with her impeccable act on screen. And while she has been on an upward ascent in her career, the rising star is totally stealing the show in Angrezi Medium's trailer.

Radhika who garnered praises as well as won accolades for her two successful films, namely, Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will surely leave you talking about her craft in her next, Angrezi Medium. Radhika will be seen playing Irrfan Khan's daughter and the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the trailer, we enjoy the amazing father-daughter chemistry between Irrfan Khan and Radhika. And what also arrests our attention is Radhika being the feisty girl Tarika Bansal who harbors a dream for foreign education and how her father makes all efforts for fulfilling this dream.

Well, if only with the trailer Radhika has managed to leave many of us impressed, we wonder what her character in the film would do? A sequel to Hindi Medium, the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

