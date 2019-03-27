Angry birds! Jwala Gutta and sister can't smile after waking up early morming

ipl-news

Jwala Gutta captioned the picture, "When u r not a morning person Itâs hard to smile! #gettingbackinshape #badminton #sistermotivation #longlongwaytogo #thistimeiamdoingit"

Jwala Gutta with her sister (Pic/ Jwala Gutta Instagram)

India's former no. 1 badminton doubles player Jwala Gutta shared a picture of herself with her sister after a morning practice session.

In perhaps, an attempt to revive her badminton career, Jwala Gutta captioned the picture, "When u r not a morning person It's hard to smile! #gettingbackinshape #badminton #sistermotivation #longlongwaytogo #thistimeiamdoingit"

Jwala Gutta has a Chinese mother and an Indian father. Jwala Gutta is one of the most successful doubles specialist from India, and has represented the country at the international circuit since the late 1990s till 2017.

A fourteen-time National Champion, Jwala Gutta played with Shruti Kurien earlier in her career, but found greater success with fellow badminton player, Ashwini Ponnappa. The pair consistently figured among the top-twenty in the BWF World Ranking reaching as high as no. 10 in 2015.

Jwala Gutta is the first badminton player of Indian to qualify for two events in the Olympics–women's doubles with Ponnappa and mixed doubles with V. Diju at London. Jwala Gutta is known for her skilled left-handed stroke-play and is one of the very few doubles players to use a forehand service.

