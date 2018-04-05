Angry Sanjay Dutt walks out when asked about Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt made it too obvious that former rumoured flame, Madhuri Dixit, is a closed chapter



Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who attended a celebrity cricket tourney recently, was all smiles till he was asked about his upcoming Karan Johar production with Madhuri Dixit. He not only evaded the question, but walked out in disgust.

Sanjay Dutt made it too obvious that former rumoured flame, Mads, is a closed chapter. It is said that after Madhuri replaced late Sridevi in the film, Dutt opted out.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media recently to announce that Madhuri Dixit has replaced late mum Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's film. She wrote, "The film was close to mom's heart. Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film (sic)."

The film is said to star Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. With Mads stepping into the project, tongues started wagging if she will be paired opposite Dutt. In the '90s, they were considered a hot pair with rumours about their alleged affair doing the rounds. The two were seen together in films like Saajan (1991) and Khalnayak (1993).

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a new poster of her Marathi film Bucket List

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates