Anil Deshmukh: Criminal action against banks denying crop loan to farmers in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday warned the banks, saying, that a criminal case will be registered against them if they refuse to give loans to farmers.

"If we received any complaint against a bank that it refused to give agriculture loan to farmers, we will register a criminal case against it," he said.

"Sowing season is at its peak. We took cognisance that several banks are refusing loans to farmers. No bank should refuse to provide agriculture loan," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever