Anil Kapoor creates distinct looks for Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

With Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga seeing him play his age, Anil Kapoor creates distinct looks for both characters

Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga; in Fanney Khan

Though two of his upcoming films - Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga - have him play a father on screen, Anil Kapoor says that is where the similarities between the two characters end. Naturally then, the actor was clear about sporting different looks for the two projects.

Considering he plays a relatively older character in the Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed venture, the makeup team chalked out a look that included grey hair and a full beard. A source close to the actor reveals, "Since he plays a patriarch in the film, we also added character by way of styling - Anil sir can be seen sporting glasses, and his wardrobe in the film consists largely of shirts teamed with blazers."

The source adds that Kapoor's team explored the other end of the spectrum in Atul Manjrekar's drama that has him essaying a cab driver who aspires to become a singer. "Fanney Khan required Anil sir to sport salt-and-pepper hair and a moustache. His face also had to appear fuller. He had to sit through gruelling hours of makeup to get fuller cheeks," adds the source.

Kapoor believes that perfecting the look is the first step towards getting into the skin of the character. Glad that his films allow him to slip into varied roles, he says, "Every film is a new journey, as it gives you the opportunity to enact an interesting character. I find the entire process of getting into every character exciting."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor to move into her BKC pad with husband Anand Ahuja by year-end. More details inside

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates