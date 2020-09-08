Anil Kapoor on Bollywood: Never saw the industry as anything other than home

Anil Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades. In these glorious 40 years, he has seen some massive ups and huge downs but the one thing that kept him going was his passion and his perseverance. And in a recent interview, he has spoken about Bollywood and how he wishes to stay here till his last breath.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about what it takes to make it big in the business, he said, "If you want to make it in this business, you have to be ready to give it your all, to not let setbacks keep you down and to persist in the face of all odds. You need guts and grit to survive and level-headedness to thrive."

And when asked about how he looks at the Hindi film industry, Kapoor said, "I don't think I ever saw the film industry as anything other than home – the place I was always meant to be. I was born into it, I belong to it and I will take my last breath in it." Just like a lot of other people, the actor has also resumed work after the lockdown.

Talking about going back to work, he stated, "I have resumed shooting so that has been keeping me busy. It feels great to be back and doing what I love. There's no denying that the way we do things has changed now, but change is exciting. We have started work with careful planning and stringent precautionary measures in place. I have been working on a couple of projects in these past weeks. Slowly and gradually, we all are getting back to work."

Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Woh Saat Din in 1983 and became one of the biggest stars in the 80s with blockbusters like Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Eeshwar. He was last seen in Malang and is now gearing up for AK v/s AK.

