Search

Anil Kapoor enjoying weekend getaway in Alibaug

Updated: 07 September, 2020 08:11 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug's serene beach

Pic courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday visited Alibaug. Taking to Instagram, he posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug's serene beach. "It's been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug," he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years. Sporting a white shirt and blue denims, Anil looks young and refreshing.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It’s been 20 years... #HelloAlibaug

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) onSep 6, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

His pictures have left his fans in awe of his looks . "You look so young," a user commenting. "You are ageing backwards for sure," another one wrote. Before heading to Alibaug, Anil took to his Insta Story and posted a picture of himself wearing a mask.

"Mask check," he wrote. On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 07 September, 2020 05:22 IST

Tags

anil kapoorbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK