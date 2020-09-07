Anil Kapoor enjoying weekend getaway in Alibaug

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday visited Alibaug. Taking to Instagram, he posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug's serene beach. "It's been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug," he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years. Sporting a white shirt and blue denims, Anil looks young and refreshing.

View this post on Instagram It’s been 20 years... #HelloAlibaug A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) onSep 6, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

His pictures have left his fans in awe of his looks . "You look so young," a user commenting. "You are ageing backwards for sure," another one wrote. Before heading to Alibaug, Anil took to his Insta Story and posted a picture of himself wearing a mask.

"Mask check," he wrote. On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht".

