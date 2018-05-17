Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Hashvardhan Kapoor's films' box office clash

As Harshvardhan Kapoor's superhero drama locks horns with Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, dad Anil Kapoor says he's "wishing for the best"



Anil Kapoor with son Harshvardhan

With the release of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero postponed to June 1, Harshvardhan Kapoor finds his film locking horns with his sisters' labour of love, Veere Di Wedding — a Rhea Kapoor production starring Sonam Kapoor as one of the leads. With his children's movies gearing up to battle it out at the box office, one would assume father Anil Kapoor is in a dilemma. However, he says it is not his place to interfere in others' business decisions.

"These calls [about a film's release date] are made by the respective studios and distributors, and I respect that. In my entire career, I have never said ki ab release karo ya abhi release mat karo. Neither Harsh nor I are in a position to say anything about the release date."

Point out to him that Veere Di Wedding is his home production, and he cuts in, "The decision regarding Veere's release date has been taken by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor." Positive about the impending clash, Anil says, "As a father, I will be anxious about my children. We have to wish for the best."

