Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor: I am happy and proud of her

Sonam Kapoor who has completed a decade in the Indian film industry, has a career lined with one blockbuster after another and proud father Anil Kapoor couldn't be happier.

The megastar recently took to a popular photo sharing platform, to tell Sonam how proud and happy he is for her smart career choices. The National award winner has to her credit blockbuster films including Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag ,Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,Veere Di Wedding and Padman among

The choices we make shape our lives. @sonamakapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors & content...Your hard work, commitment & conviction has resulted in 8 hits in a row!

So happy & proud of you! pic.twitter.com/R4LuMIh7oM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 2, 2018

Sharing an image of all her blockbuster films, said Anil Kapoor, "The choices we make shape our lives. @sonamkapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors & content...Your hard work, commitment & conviction has resulted in 8 hits in a row! So happy & proud of you!"

