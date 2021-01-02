Anil Kapoor: There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money than me

Anil Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last four decades. There was a time when he was the biggest star of Bollywood when he had one massive success after another in the form of Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, and Ram Lakhan. Today, he has made some intriguing career choices like Dil Dhadakne Do, 24, Welcome, and AK vs AK.

He graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want recently and spoke about the pay disparity in Bollywood, getting paid less than his actresses in many films, and how he wanted Kareena to be paid as much as she wanted in Veere Di Wedding.

He said, "You toh took a lot of money from me," to which Kareena said, "We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people." He also revealed the discussions he had with the producers of Veere Di Wedding about Kareena's pay. He said, "She is demanding more money than the hero.' I said, 'Give it to her. They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, 'Give Kareena what she wants.'" He added, "There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and I did those films happily."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor have worked in films like Bewafaa and Tashan and will now pair up again for Karan Johar's Takht. Apart from this, Kapoor also has films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Animal. Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, meanwhile.

