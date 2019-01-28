Anil Kapoor to head to Germany for calcification in shoulder treatment

bollywood

Suffering from calcification in shoulder, Anil Kapoor to head to celebrity sports doctor Muller-Wohlfahrt who treated his ankle injury last year

Anil Kapoor at Mehboob Studios yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

He may be his enthusiastic self as he goes about promoting Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, but Anil Kapoor says he has been in deep pain over the past few weeks - he has been suffering from calcification in the shoulder, a condition where calcium deposits form in the tendons. After the release of Total Dhamaal, the actor is set to fly off to Germany for his treatment. Interestingly, Kapoor will be treated by celebrity sports doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, who had cured his tendonitis earlier.



Muller-Wohlfahrt

"I have suffered one or two tears, and a bit of calcification on my right shoulder. So, I have taken an appointment in April with Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt," reveals the senior actor, adding that performing stunts over the years has taken a toll on his body. "These stunts affect me, but one has to keep moving forward."

Currently, the doctor of Germany's national football team, Muller-Wohlfahrt's clientele included former tennis player Boris Becker and sprinter Usain Bolt, among others. Considering the German doctor's treatment had rid him of his ankle pain, Kapoor did not think twice before approaching him for his shoulder treatment. "I had stopped sprinting altogether because of my weak ankle. [But after the treatment], I have gone back to sprinting after 15 years."

