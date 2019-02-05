Anil Kapoor: Was scolded by wife the night before Oscars

bollywood

Anil Kapoor celebrates 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire's win at the Academy Awards

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor became a part of history when the Indian cast-led Slumdog Millionaire (2008) swept the Oscars in 2009, but the actor remembers the eve of the ceremony - he recently admitted that he was scolded by wife Sunita Kapoor the night before the prestigious ceremony.

"For my family, Oscar doesn't matter. My wife and I were discussing Sonam [daughter] the night before the awards ceremony. I said, 'Let me sleep now' and she said, 'Leave Oscars, listen to me first.' So even then, family was my priority. I got a lot of firing from Sunita the night before the Oscar presentation," Kapoor said. The actor was speaking at a special event in the city to celebrate ten years of the iconic win.

The Danny Boyle-directed film bagged eight awards. AR Rahman made history by becoming the first Indian to bag two Oscars the same night for Jai Ho. The movie also won the award for best film, direction, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing and sound mixing for Resul Pookutty.

Kapoor said the moment Slumdog Millionaire was announced as the best film, he had a "massive temptation" to break into his famous Ram Lakhan dance step. "But I thought if I do it, I'll break the protocol and they might arrest me! Had it been India, I would've done it."

Also read: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor talk about Bollywood's first mainstream lesbian love story

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI