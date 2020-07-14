Anil Kapoor wishes Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery with a fun throwback video!

Amitabh Bachchan and actor son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 recently, leaving their countless fans and industry friends concerned about their health and wellbeing. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, too, took to social media to wish them a speedy recovery.

Sharing a throwback video with Big B from one of their events, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @SrBachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable!

Praying for your speedy recovery & waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon!"

Well, looking at the video, the energy sure looks unparalleled! Big B singing and dancing to 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba' to a live audience must have been quite exhilarating, don't you think so?

While Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus, Jaya Bachchan fortunately tested negative. The staff from the Bachchans' four bungalows, too, have tested negative for COVID.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to make the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

