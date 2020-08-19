Anil Kapoor's muscles in his latest picture leaves the internet in awe!

Anil Kapoor is one veteran Bollywood actor who has been taking care of himself and how he looks. It would be an understatement to say that the actor has been looking better as he gets older, and several of his fraternity friends, colleagues, and of course, his fans, would agree with us!

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram that made his friends and fans go into a tizzy. In the picture, Anil Kapoor flaunts his muscles and thinks that they are better than his face. The actor shared a picture from his home workout with a witty caption.

He wrote, "When muscles look better than your face." Several of his B-town friends and fans commented on the photo.

View this post on Instagram When muscles look better than your face... A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) onAug 18, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

Suniel Shetty commented on the post: "Young face and mature muscles Sir....Killer combo. Inspirational stuff". Varun Dhawan wrote: "The fighter." Anil's son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor also commented saying, "wow", while Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Wooooof".

One of his fans even asked the actor if he was, indeed, Benjamin Button, aka the man who ages in reverse! What do you think? Is Anil Kapoor all set to give younger actors a run for their money?

