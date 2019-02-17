Animals left behind as 8 villages make way for Navi Mumbai airport

national

The NGO, Hands That Heal, has now come forward to give shelter and food to these animals, who had been abandoned by the authorities. They are now relocating all the animals to their shelter in Panvel

To aid the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had successfully shifted eight villages from the area that will be affected by the project, but forgot to make arrangements for the pets and animals in the village. The NGO, Hands That Heal, has now come forward to give shelter and food to these animals, who had been abandoned by the authorities. They are now relocating all the animals to their shelter in Panvel.

The villages that have been shifted include Chinchpada, Kolhi, Kopar, Ulwe, Varche Ulwe, Pargaon-Dungi, Targhar, Kombadbhuje and Waghivli Vada. From these areas, villagers are to be resettled in Wadghar, Wahal and Kunde Wahal areas. Aishwarya Chaudhary, founder of the NGO, said, "I didn't know about this situation but recently, I came across a post on Facebook mentioning the plight of the animals and birds in this area. My team of 12 has been working for the past four days. Many animals were found dehydrated, starving and homeless."

"We have collected 20 dogs, 13 cats, and three cows. As many trees have been cut down as well; birds have also been displaced. Our shelter is too small to house everyone, and I urge CIDCO and other NGOs to come forward to help this cause," added Chauhan. CIDCO PRO, Priya Ratambe said, "Our health department is finding a solution for the situation and will find an alternative soon."

