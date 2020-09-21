Animated mode: Rana Daggubati to host animated series

Over a month after he tied the knot with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati is back at work. He is hosting an animated web series, Why Are You? The actor, who is also the creative producer, describes it as a quirky, irreverent fiction comedy with "real-ish" people. "Growing up, only a few of us make a transition from cartoon to animation for adults. India has little content in this space," says Daggubati. He will next be seen in the multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. The tri-lingual film has been shot across two countries -- in forest locales of Kerala, besides in Mahabaleshwar and Mumbai in India, and in Thailand. Rana is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in Kaadan and Aranya, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The movie is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, essayed by Rana, who dedicates his life to protecting wild animals. Rana made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Leader. He made his Hindi film debut with the 2011 release, Dum Maaro Dum.

The actor is known for his work in films like Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Baby, Baahubali: The Beginning, Naatkal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rudramadevi, The Ghazi Attack, and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

