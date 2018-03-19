Anita Hassanandani missing husband Rohit Reddy

Rohit Reddy could not go to London to be with his wife, where she is shooting for Ye Hai Mohobbatein, due to prior work commitments



Anita Hassanandani

Actress Anita Hassanandani is in London to shoot an upcoming sequence of Ye Hai Mohobbatein, and says she is missing her husband Rohit Reddy. Rohit could not go to London to be with his wife due to prior work commitments.

"I'm missing my husband too much! I've spent my time shooting and shopping here in London," Anita said in a statement.

The show is aired on Star Plus.

